Market Analysts see EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] plunged by -$3.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $113.61 during the day while it closed the day at $111.53. The company report on December 16, 2021 that EOG Resources to Participate in Panel at Upcoming Conference.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to participate in a panel at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference at 11:40 a.m. Central time (12:40 p.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, January 6. Ezra Y. Yacob, CEO, will participate on behalf of EOG.

EOG Resources Inc. stock has also loss -1.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EOG stock has inclined by 17.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 66.05% and gained 25.55% year-on date.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $64.15 billion, with 585.09 million shares outstanding and 583.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 5674232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $116.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $104 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on EOG stock. On October 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EOG shares from 99 to 104.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 4.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.04 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.53, while it was recorded at 112.92 for the last single week of trading, and 84.55 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 73.84%.

There are presently around $57,106 million, or 87.90% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,943,329, which is approximately 3.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 48,369,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.39 billion in EOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.9 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -0.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 548 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 40,442,296 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 40,616,526 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 430,961,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 512,019,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,255,275 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,047,594 shares during the same period.