Market Analysts see Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] falling to $56. Time to buy?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] jumped around 0.95 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $49.13 at the close of the session, up 1.97%. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Ally Financial to present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Financial Officer Jenn LaClair will present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, Feb.17, 2022, from approximately 10:30 – 11:10 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

Ally Financial Inc. stock is now 3.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALLY Stock saw the intraday high of $49.20 and lowest of $48.195 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.61, which means current price is +10.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 3883938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $65.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLY stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 68 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.28.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, ALLY shares dropped by -1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.24, while it was recorded at 48.64 for the last single week of trading, and 50.90 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 38.17%.

Insider trade positions for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $15,970 million, or 96.60% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,961,617, which is approximately -2.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,031,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $1.2 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

294 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 20,687,738 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 26,761,193 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 277,604,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,053,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,164,405 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,386,638 shares during the same period.