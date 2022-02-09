Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] Revenue clocked in at $22.00 million, down -7.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.36%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that CEOs of LAZR, OGGFF, ENTEF, and OTLY Leading Megatrends and Accelerating Revenues in Autonomous Driving Technology, Plant-Based Foods, E-Sports, and the Metaverse.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) and Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY).

Emerging megatrends in consumer lifestyles and technologies are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Over the last 12 months, LAZR stock dropped by -53.81%. The one-year Luminar Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.37. The average equity rating for LAZR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.32 billion, with 352.12 million shares outstanding and 233.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, LAZR stock reached a trading volume of 3954027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 241.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

LAZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.38, while it was recorded at 14.71 for the last single week of trading, and 18.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luminar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.20 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,156 million, or 35.30% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,054,606, which is approximately 2.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., holding 6,038,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.13 million in LAZR stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $86.48 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly 84.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 18,162,584 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 7,585,663 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 48,389,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,137,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,326,503 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,898,583 shares during the same period.