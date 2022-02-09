KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Fiserv Inc. [FISV] – find out why.

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] plunged by -$6.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $102.33 during the day while it closed the day at $99.54. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Fiserv Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

GAAP revenue increased 11% in the quarter and 9% for the full year;GAAP EPS increased 14% in the quarter and 42% for the full year;Organic revenue growth was 11% both in the quarter and for the full year;Adjusted EPS increased 21% in the quarter and 26% for the full year;Company expects 2022 organic revenue growth of 7% to 9%and adjusted EPS of $6.40 to $6.55, or growth of 15% to 17%.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fiserv Inc. stock has also loss -8.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FISV stock has declined by -0.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.32% and lost -4.09% year-on date.

The market cap for FISV stock reached $66.60 billion, with 661.40 million shares outstanding and 607.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 8845473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $130.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $120 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV stock trade performance evaluation

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.39. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.29 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.50, while it was recorded at 104.99 for the last single week of trading, and 108.68 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.82. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $21,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.75%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59,592 million, or 92.10% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 57,873,501, which is approximately -7.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,565,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.73 billion in FISV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.62 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -8.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 648 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 40,943,403 shares. Additionally, 639 investors decreased positions by around 42,530,657 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 515,201,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 598,675,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,427,083 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 7,003,366 shares during the same period.