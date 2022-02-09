Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Stock trading around $41.79 per share: What’s Next?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $41.79 at the close of the session, up 0.29%. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Invitation Homes Announces Nearly 30% Increase to Cash Dividend.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share payable on shares of its common stock, representing a 29.4% increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend will be paid on or before February 28, 2022, to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on February 14, 2022.

Invitation Homes Inc. stock is now -7.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INVH Stock saw the intraday high of $42.24 and lowest of $41.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.80, which means current price is +5.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 4870745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $47.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 79.14.

How has INVH stock performed recently?

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.74, while it was recorded at 42.18 for the last single week of trading, and 39.90 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 14.83%.

Insider trade positions for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

There are presently around $23,155 million, or 99.30% of INVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,084,234, which is approximately 0.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,840,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in INVH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.45 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 249.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

244 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 51,132,165 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 40,901,099 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 462,036,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,070,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,880,307 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,610,639 shares during the same period.