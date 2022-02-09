Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $40

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] surged by $5.61 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $41.77 during the day while it closed the day at $41.73. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Harley-Davidson delivers strong fourth quarter financial results and successfully completes the first year of The Hardwire Five-year Strategic Plan.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE:HOG) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

“Harley-Davidson delivered a strong finish to the year, in which we have seen proof points on all elements of our Hardwire Strategy,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “Looking ahead, we are fully committed to achieving our long-term Hardwire Strategy, as the most desirable motorcycle brand and company in the world.”.

Harley-Davidson Inc. stock has also gained 16.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOG stock has inclined by 10.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.27% and gained 10.72% year-on date.

The market cap for HOG stock reached $6.39 billion, with 153.86 million shares outstanding and 152.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 9588535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $38, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HOG stock trade performance evaluation

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.17. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.80, while it was recorded at 37.11 for the last single week of trading, and 40.56 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,792 million, or 95.70% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,880,315, which is approximately -0.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,514,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.23 million in HOG stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $509.56 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -10.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 14,141,020 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 19,266,852 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 105,383,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,791,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,098,227 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,746,567 shares during the same period.