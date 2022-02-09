GoPro Inc. [GPRO] is -10.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] gained 3.25% on the last trading session, reaching $9.21 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

2021 Revenue up 30% to $1.16 Billion.

GoPro Inc. represents 155.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.38 billion with the latest information. GPRO stock price has been found in the range of $8.85 to $9.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 4171118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $12.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $13 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9.80 to $11, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on GPRO stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 4.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for GPRO stock

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, GPRO shares dropped by -13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +41.20. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 89.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.40.

GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

There are presently around $883 million, or 74.90% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,811,821, which is approximately 5.727% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,630,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.91 million in GPRO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $84.55 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly -0.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 13,029,730 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 12,962,919 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 69,891,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,884,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,364,658 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,073,489 shares during the same period.