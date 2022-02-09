First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $18.35 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] price surged by 2.46 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on January 28, 2022 that First Horizon Bank to Give Away $1 Million to Businesses.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today announced that it is giving away $1 million in total cash prizes through a Back to Business contest designed to recognize and celebrate resilient businesses in the Company’s regional footprint.

“Local businesses remain the heart and soul of our communities,” says Anthony Restel, President of Regional Banking. “As we kick off a new year and finalize our merger of equals with IBERIABANK, we are taking this opportunity to reward local businesses that contribute to the vitality of our communities.”.

A sum of 7633177 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.53M shares. First Horizon Corporation shares reached a high of $18.39 and dropped to a low of $18.07 until finishing in the latest session at $18.35.

The one-year FHN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.25. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.31.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.97 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.97, while it was recorded at 17.76 for the last single week of trading, and 16.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.01. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16.

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,136 million, or 83.80% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,396,606, which is approximately -1.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,268,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $503.65 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -3.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 27,339,819 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 30,293,199 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 385,748,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,381,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,281,570 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,286,093 shares during the same period.