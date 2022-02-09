Farfetch Limited [FTCH] is -42.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Farfetch to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released after the U.S. market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Farfetch will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call, along with the company’s earnings press release, can be accessed at the Farfetch Investor Relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

A sum of 5658896 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.22M shares. Farfetch Limited shares reached a high of $20.17 and dropped to a low of $18.97 until finishing in the latest session at $19.24.

The one-year FTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.25. The average equity rating for FTCH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Farfetch Limited [FTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $46.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on FTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29.

FTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.38. With this latest performance, FTCH shares dropped by -35.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.30 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.84, while it was recorded at 20.26 for the last single week of trading, and 39.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farfetch Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farfetch Limited [FTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. Farfetch Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.17.

Return on Total Capital for FTCH is now -182.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2,987.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farfetch Limited [FTCH] managed to generate an average of -$615,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Farfetch Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,428 million, or 99.84% of FTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 35,525,955, which is approximately 8.45% of the company’s market cap and around 4.93% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 31,387,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $604.52 million in FTCH stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $585.51 million in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly 102.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Farfetch Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 73,631,698 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 45,074,273 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 215,049,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,755,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,799,300 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 15,813,437 shares during the same period.