Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Is Currently 3.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] gained 3.50% or 6.55 points to close at $193.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3825682 shares. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Expedia Group to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 10, 2022.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its fourth quarter 2021 results for the period ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, February 10, 2022 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The earnings release will post after market close and the webcast will begin at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

It opened the trading session at $187.06, the shares rose to $194.545 and dropped to $185.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPE points out that the company has recorded 30.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 3825682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $193.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 7.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for EXPE stock

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.97, while it was recorded at 187.11 for the last single week of trading, and 166.62 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.60 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.24.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now -12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.72. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 578.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of -$136,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $27,547 million, or 96.80% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,257,919, which is approximately 3.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 11,482,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.89 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly -4.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 372 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 19,492,936 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 16,826,549 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 105,750,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,069,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,109,737 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,455,074 shares during the same period.