Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Revenue clocked in at $15.83 billion, up 9.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] price surged by 2.14 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Equitable Holdings to Participate in the 2022 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Robin M. Raju, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 4:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

A sum of 3790652 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. Equitable Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $35.90 and dropped to a low of $35.03 until finishing in the latest session at $35.81.

The one-year EQH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.46. The average equity rating for EQH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $46.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.45.

EQH Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.32, while it was recorded at 34.73 for the last single week of trading, and 32.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitable Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.19. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -1.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.91. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$82,025 per employee.

EQH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 12.77%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,368 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,894,037, which is approximately -12.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,722,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.26 billion in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -6.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 15,663,655 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 34,661,657 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 322,964,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,289,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,349,783 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,344,439 shares during the same period.