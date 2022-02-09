Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Stock trading around $24.16 per share: What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] gained 0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $24.16 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Enterprise Reports 2021 Results.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (“Enterprise”) (NYSE: EPD) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. represents 2.18 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.48 billion with the latest information. EPD stock price has been found in the range of $23.83 to $24.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 7981350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $28.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $27, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 272.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EPD stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.56 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.53, while it was recorded at 23.96 for the last single week of trading, and 23.05 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.53 and a Gross Margin at +14.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $14,080 million, or 27.40% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 60,454,855, which is approximately -7.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 26,548,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.16 million in EPD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $618.23 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -16.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 21,462,817 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 55,928,527 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 509,282,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,674,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,520,321 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,569,612 shares during the same period.