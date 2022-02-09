DXC Technology Company [DXC] Stock trading around $38.82 per share: What’s Next?

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] surged by $1.49 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $38.895 during the day while it closed the day at $38.82. The company report on February 2, 2022 that DXC Technology Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Revenues of $4.09 billion for Q3 FY22, down 4.6% as compared to prior year period, and down 1.4% on an organic basis.

Diluted EPS was $0.38 and Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.92 in Q3 FY22.

DXC Technology Company stock has also gained 26.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DXC stock has inclined by 16.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.08% and gained 20.60% year-on date.

The market cap for DXC stock reached $9.49 billion, with 250.27 million shares outstanding and 249.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, DXC reached a trading volume of 3760838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DXC Technology Company [DXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $41.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on DXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DXC stock trade performance evaluation

DXC Technology Company [DXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.08. With this latest performance, DXC shares gained by 16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.06 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.96, while it was recorded at 35.56 for the last single week of trading, and 35.35 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.20 and a Gross Margin at +9.04. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Total Capital for DXC is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.12. Additionally, DXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] managed to generate an average of -$1,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DXC Technology Company [DXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 29.10%.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,381 million, or 88.90% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,956,342, which is approximately -1.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 16,568,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $643.18 million in DXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $590.75 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly 0.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 17,277,315 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 15,722,528 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 182,900,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,900,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,826,779 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,806,784 shares during the same period.