Dow Inc. [DOW] gain 5.62% so far this year. What now?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] price plunged by -1.14 percent to reach at -$0.69. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Dow Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE.

MIDLAND, Mich., February 4, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2022. FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group to survey executives, directors and analysts from 640 companies across 28 countries to rank companies with approximately $10 billion in revenue or among the largest by revenue in their industry.

A sum of 5989580 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.55M shares. Dow Inc. shares reached a high of $61.10 and dropped to a low of $59.73 until finishing in the latest session at $59.91.

The one-year DOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.72. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $67.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.01, while it was recorded at 61.04 for the last single week of trading, and 60.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.99. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.14.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to 56.83%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,670 million, or 67.70% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,543,789, which is approximately 0.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,403,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 billion in DOW stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.61 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -19.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 678 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 21,771,346 shares. Additionally, 614 investors decreased positions by around 35,151,077 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 432,673,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,596,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,440,714 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,995,833 shares during the same period.