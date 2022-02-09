Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] moved down -14.37: Why It’s Important

Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] loss -14.37% on the last trading session, reaching $0.20 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Cyren Announces Reverse Share Split.

Today, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN), (the “Company”) a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions announced that it intends to effect a one-for-twenty reverse split of its ordinary shares (the “Reverse Share Split”). The Reverse Share Split will be effective as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2022 (the “Effective Date”), and the Company’s ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on February 9, 2022.

At a Special Meeting of the Company’s shareholders held on February 7, 2022, the Company’s shareholders approved a Reverse Share Split (including the relevant amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company) within a range of 1:4 to 1:20, to be effective at the ratio and on a date to be determined by the Board of Directors, and amendments to the Company’s Articles of Association authorizing an increase in the Company’s authorized share capital (and corresponding authorized ordinary shares) by up to NIS 216 million. The Board of Directors approved the implementation of a one-for-twenty Reverse Share Split and an increase in the Company’s authorized share capital by NIS 216 million to NIS 240 million.

Cyren Ltd. represents 77.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.85 million with the latest information. CYRN stock price has been found in the range of $3.60 to $4.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, CYRN reached a trading volume of 7844058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Cyren Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Cyren Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyren Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for CYRN stock

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.01. With this latest performance, CYRN shares dropped by -32.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2959, while it was recorded at 0.2316 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5115 for the last 200 days.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.64 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. Cyren Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.44.

Return on Total Capital for CYRN is now -36.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 258.35. Additionally, CYRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] managed to generate an average of -$77,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Cyren Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cyren Ltd. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]

There are presently around $9 million, or 60.20% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 32,211,010, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 8,333,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 million in CYRN stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.41 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyren Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 10,479,395 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 693,961 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 33,927,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,101,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,417,985 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 177,189 shares during the same period.