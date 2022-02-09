Cross Research lifts Flex Ltd. [FLEX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $17.39 during the day while it closed the day at $17.20. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Flex Announces New Presidents of Health Solutions and Consumer Devices Business Units.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that Randy Clark has been named President, Health Solutions Business Unit and Rob Campbell has been named President, Consumer Devices Business Unit. Mr. Clark and Mr. Campbell will lead the overall vision, strategy, business planning, development, and execution of their respective businesses.

Mr. Clark joins Flex as a recognized change agent with over 20 years of medical industry experience including transforming existing business models to evolve into new markets, opportunities, and categories. As the Health Solutions President, he will manage the rapidly growing Flex medical portfolio of products and services spanning devices, equipment, drug delivery, and others. Mr. Clark comes to Flex from Olympus Corporation of the Americas, where he held many leadership roles. Most recently, he served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee and as President of the Medical Systems Group. Mr. Clark received a Master of Business Administration degree from Colorado State University, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Drake University and completed the Advanced Management program at Harvard Business School.

Flex Ltd. stock has also gained 5.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLEX stock has declined by -4.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.81% and lost -6.16% year-on date.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $8.21 billion, with 482.00 million shares outstanding and 467.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 12713722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Cross Research have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLEX stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.29, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 17.81 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 17.45%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,742 million, or 99.40% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 57,380,450, which is approximately -1.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 48,401,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $832.5 million in FLEX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $715.67 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 12.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 28,297,449 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 46,151,924 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 375,662,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,112,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,366,341 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 10,315,415 shares during the same period.