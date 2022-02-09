Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Stock trading around $80.92 per share: What’s Next?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] price plunged by -0.25 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Colgate-Palmolive Introduces Global Know Your OQ™ Campaign as part of $100 Million 5-Year Oral Health Commitment.

Company Broadens Signature Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Program, Launches Global Oral Health Accelerator with Enactus, Initiates Groundbreaking Research and Expands Diversity Scholarships.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, the worldwide leader in oral care, today announced it is launching a public health initiative to empower people to Know Your OQ™: to understand—and improve—their oral health quotient. Just as people may know their IQ or EQ, which measure cognitive and emotional intelligence, Colgate wants people to know their oral health quotient and understand the links between oral health and overall health and wellbeing. In total, the Company will commit more than $100 million over the next five years to address a global health crisis affecting nearly half the world’s population and ensure oral health is incorporated into broader public health strategies.

A sum of 4014058 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.67M shares. Colgate-Palmolive Company shares reached a high of $81.53 and dropped to a low of $80.84 until finishing in the latest session at $80.92.

The one-year CL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.32. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $87.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $78 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $91, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CL stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CL shares from 91 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 115.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 69.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.94, while it was recorded at 81.74 for the last single week of trading, and 80.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Company Fundamentals:

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.63%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52,579 million, or 80.40% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,214,509, which is approximately 2.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,178,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.87 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.93 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

695 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 32,281,474 shares. Additionally, 710 investors decreased positions by around 31,242,817 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 586,237,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 649,762,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,035,618 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,752,148 shares during the same period.