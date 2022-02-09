Citigroup lifts CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] price surged by 0.03 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on February 7, 2022 that CrowdStrike Announces General Availability of Falcon XDR, Extending Industry-Leading Threat Detection, Investigation, Response, and Hunting Capabilities Across the Security Stack.

Falcon XDR brings together world-class threat hunting, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and indicators of attack (IOAs) with third-party data sources to correlate events and deliver real-time detections.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced the general availability of its Falcon XDR module, extending CrowdStrike’s industry-leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities to improve threat visibility across the enterprise, simplify security operations and dramatically speed up response time, containment and remediation of the most sophisticated attacks.

A sum of 3819083 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.41M shares. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $184.12 and dropped to a low of $175.83 until finishing in the latest session at $178.90.

The one-year CRWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.32. The average equity rating for CRWD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $280.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $224, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 10.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 91.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

CRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 191.28, while it was recorded at 176.52 for the last single week of trading, and 233.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.15 and a Gross Margin at +73.70. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.59.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.48. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$27,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CRWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 74.56%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,594 million, or 72.30% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,881,296, which is approximately 9.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,287,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.55 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly -3.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 598 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 17,423,545 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 12,278,282 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 118,950,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,652,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,537,004 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 2,375,481 shares during the same period.