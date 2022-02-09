Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain 2.17% so far this year. What now?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.84%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Cinemark Introduces All-Access Pass for Cinema’s Biggest Fans During Annual Oscar® Movie Week Festival.

New digital passes are on sale now, giving moviegoers the chance to see all offered Best Picture and Best Short (Live Action and Animated) nominees on the big screen.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, introduces a brand new all-inclusive digital pass for cinema’s biggest fans during its annual Oscar® Movie Week festival. In theatres from Monday, March 21 through Sunday, March 27, the festival gives fans the chance to experience this year’s Best Picture and Best Short (Live Action and Animated) nominated films and have their own ballot ready in hand when the 94th Oscars® air March 27 on ABC. In partnership with Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era, the festival is being held at more than 100 participating Cinemark theatres nationwide, and passes are on sale now at Cinemark.com/movieweek.

Over the last 12 months, CNK stock dropped by -15.80%. The one-year Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.94. The average equity rating for CNK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.93 billion, with 117.27 million shares outstanding and 106.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, CNK stock reached a trading volume of 3985914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $24.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $19, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63.

CNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.32, while it was recorded at 15.62 for the last single week of trading, and 18.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinemark Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CNK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,822 million, or 100.00% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,466,824, which is approximately 19.469% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,227,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.93 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $171.06 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 20,997,544 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 13,429,787 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 76,226,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,653,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,590,064 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,910,019 shares during the same period.