Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] is -11.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.69 at the close of the session, down -2.04%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Ace Valley Brand Expands Product Portfolio.

Designed to integrate with daily routines, brand launches innovative CBD-infused hard candy and balanced CBD, THC-infused beverages.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today announced the extension of the Ace Valley brand portfolio, bringing two new beverages and hard candy formats to market. Marking the brand’s first-ever beverage offerings, Daylight and Moonwave are occasion-based ready-to-drink THC and CBD-infused drinks designed to help consumers start and end their days. Newly launched Citrus Ginger Super CBD hard candies are the brand’s first single 20mg CBD-infused hard candy product.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock is now -11.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CGC Stock saw the intraday high of $7.90 and lowest of $7.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.50, which means current price is +15.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.67M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 8520755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $12.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $11 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71.

How has CGC stock performed recently?

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.95. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 7.80 for the last single week of trading, and 16.23 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$535,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Insider trade positions for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $449 million, or 17.15% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,397,530, which is approximately 4.554% of the company’s market cap and around 36.24% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,465,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.03 million in CGC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $24.61 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 56.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 9,672,693 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 4,604,776 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 44,150,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,428,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,595,429 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,493,782 shares during the same period.