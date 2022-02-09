BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Revenue clocked in at $114.00 million, up 24.19% YTD: What’s Next?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] jumped around 0.82 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.20 at the close of the session, up 5.01%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that BioCryst Appoints Machelle Sanders to Board of Directors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company has appointed North Carolina Secretary of Commerce, and accomplished pharmaceutical operations executive, Machelle Sanders, to its board of directors.

Ms. Sanders has more than 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience with increasing levels of quality assurance and manufacturing operations responsibilities with Biogen, Purdue Pharmaceuticals and AkzoNobel. Most recently she led product operations for Biogen’s $8 billion multiple sclerosis franchise and was vice president of manufacturing and general manager for Biogen’s 1,200 employee Research Triangle Park facility, the company’s largest global manufacturing operation.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 24.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCRX Stock saw the intraday high of $17.22 and lowest of $16.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.48, which means current price is +48.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 4055343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on BCRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.68.

How has BCRX stock performed recently?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.20. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 48.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.77 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.69, while it was recorded at 15.76 for the last single week of trading, and 14.56 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -952.90 and a Gross Margin at +90.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1026.35.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -131.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,925.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.69. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$743,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 22.40%.

Insider trade positions for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

There are presently around $1,781 million, or 60.50% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,330,858, which is approximately -0.972% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 12,710,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.63 million in BCRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $161.28 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 8,860,915 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 9,673,495 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 84,994,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,528,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,851,863 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,675,928 shares during the same period.