Barclays lifts Centene Corporation [CNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] traded at a high on 02/08/22, posting a 6.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $85.67. The company report on February 8, 2022 that CENTENE CORPORATION REPORTS 2021 RESULTS.

— 2021 Full Year Diluted EPS of $2.28; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $5.15 –.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, reporting diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 and $2.28, respectively, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.01 and $5.15, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4928464 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Centene Corporation stands at 4.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.16%.

The market cap for CNC stock reached $50.58 billion, with 583.24 million shares outstanding and 576.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 4928464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centene Corporation [CNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $93.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNC stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNC shares from 72 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.96.

How has CNC stock performed recently?

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.33. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 12.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.15 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.91, while it was recorded at 81.48 for the last single week of trading, and 71.24 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.36. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $25,358 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Centene Corporation [CNC]

There are presently around $45,445 million, or 94.70% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,253,167, which is approximately 0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 43,133,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.48 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -3.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 36,506,343 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 39,630,337 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 454,328,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 530,465,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,481,621 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,442,547 shares during the same period.