B. Riley Securities lifts Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] gained 0.92% or 0.03 points to close at $3.28 with a heavy trading volume of 5736066 shares. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Sorrento Completes Acquisition of Virex Health, Will Commercialize Next-Generation at-Home Diagnostic Testing That Rivals PCR-Level Sensitivity for Daily Covid-19 Tests and Early Cancer Diagnosis.

Virex Health, Inc. is a Boston, Massachusetts company that has developed a powerful, broadly applicable at-home diagnostic platform (“Virex Technology”).

Virex Technology, invented and developed by Boston University (BU) Professors Mark Grinstaff and Scott Schaus and Virex scientists, employs widely used electrochemistry found in household diabetes glucometer devices for next generation diagnostics.

It opened the trading session at $3.30, the shares rose to $3.36 and dropped to $3.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SRNE points out that the company has recorded -62.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, SRNE reached to a volume of 5736066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRNE shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SRNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for SRNE stock

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, SRNE shares dropped by -27.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.75, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

There are presently around $280 million, or 24.40% of SRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,867,671, which is approximately 9.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,506,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.86 million in SRNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $40.3 million in SRNE stock with ownership of nearly 20.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE] by around 11,104,932 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,169,325 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 70,040,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,314,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRNE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 978,718 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,567,103 shares during the same period.