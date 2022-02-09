ArcelorMittal [MT] Revenue clocked in at $69.95 billion, up 5.62% YTD: What’s Next?

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] traded at a high on 02/08/22, posting a 3.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.62. The company report on February 4, 2022 that ArcelorMittal accelerates its decarbonisation with a €1.7 billion investment programme in France, supported by the French Government.

4 February 2022, 12:00 CET.

Visiting the ArcelorMittal site in Dunkirk, France, today, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili, and Minister of Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher were welcomed by Eric Niedziela, Chairman of ArcelorMittal France and Vice President Climate Action ArcelorMittal Europe, Matthieu Jehl, CEO of ArcelorMittal France, Bruno Ribo, CEO of ArcelorMittal Méditerranée, and Yves Koeberlé, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3852809 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ArcelorMittal stands at 2.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for MT stock reached $31.52 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 598.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 3852809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcelorMittal [MT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $50.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $34 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MT stock performed recently?

ArcelorMittal [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.70, while it was recorded at 32.15 for the last single week of trading, and 31.89 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. ArcelorMittal’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.15. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal [MT] managed to generate an average of -$3,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for ArcelorMittal [MT]

There are presently around $2,255 million, or 7.10% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 26,869,976, which is approximately 13.115% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,055,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.22 million in MT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $107.75 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 97.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal [NYSE:MT] by around 13,581,794 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 14,626,911 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 38,851,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,060,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,248,712 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,038,356 shares during the same period.