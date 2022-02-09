Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain 17.44% so far this year. What now?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] gained 9.76% or 6.22 points to close at $69.97 with a heavy trading volume of 15231954 shares. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Alcoa Recognized for Sustainability Leadership.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) has been recognized by S&P Global via inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, an influential guide that provides in-depth analysis on corporate sustainability.

Companies must score within the top 15 percent of their industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) to be included in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022. The CSA is used to guide prominent rankings for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Those listed in the Sustainability Yearbook also had to achieve a S&P Global ESG Score within 30 percent of their industry’s top-performing company.

It opened the trading session at $65.83, the shares rose to $71.97 and dropped to $65.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AA points out that the company has recorded 59.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -233.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, AA reached to a volume of 15231954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $66.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $60, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AA stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 50 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94.

Trading performance analysis for AA stock

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.29. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 12.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.47 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.44, while it was recorded at 63.98 for the last single week of trading, and 46.06 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $9,640 million, or 77.70% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,712,015, which is approximately 1.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,445,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $590.9 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $459.14 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -13.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 29,584,410 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 33,155,448 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 75,039,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,779,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,245,194 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 5,621,907 shares during the same period.