Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] moved up 2.75: Why It’s Important

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] closed the trading session at $162.26 on 02/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $153.44, while the highest price level was $163.0791. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Airbnb to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.54 percent and weekly performance of 3.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, ABNB reached to a volume of 4253317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $192.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $215 to $169, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 8.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 59.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.33 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.63, while it was recorded at 155.41 for the last single week of trading, and 159.99 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,420 million, or 59.60% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,622,618, which is approximately 94.204% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,429,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.33 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 3.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 66,535,160 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 29,703,946 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 109,725,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,964,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,914,150 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 15,143,376 shares during the same period.