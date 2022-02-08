Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] Stock trading around $111.67 per share: What’s Next?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] loss -9.09% on the last trading session, reaching $111.67 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2022 that ZimVie Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; Provides 2022 Financial Outlook.

ZimVie, the intended standalone, publicly traded entity to be spun off from Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), will host its inaugural Investor Day today, February 7, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors can access the webcast here or by visiting Zimmer Biomet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com.

The virtual event will feature presentations from ZimVie leaders outlining its Spine and Dental offerings, addressable market opportunity, business strategy, and financial outlook. The event will feature a live Q&A panel following speaker presentations.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. represents 208.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.03 billion with the latest information. ZBH stock price has been found in the range of $111.53 to $118.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, ZBH reached a trading volume of 6182124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $156.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $170 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZBH shares from 165 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ZBH stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, ZBH shares dropped by -13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.87 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.37, while it was recorded at 120.29 for the last single week of trading, and 146.18 for the last 200 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +60.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZBH is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.04. Additionally, ZBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] managed to generate an average of -$6,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 11.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]

There are presently around $23,711 million, or 93.70% of ZBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,565,511, which is approximately 2.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,152,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.42 billion in ZBH stock with ownership of nearly 26.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH] by around 19,898,932 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 17,930,689 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 155,207,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,037,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZBH stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,246,976 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 4,709,496 shares during the same period.