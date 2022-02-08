why Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.00

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ULCC] jumped around 0.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.82 at the close of the session, up 3.47%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Frontier Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Frontier ended 2021 with a total fleet of 110 aircraft, which is six percent higher than the corresponding prior year period and 12 percent higher than the comparable pre-COVID quarter in 2019. Frontier’s fleet continues to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed, generating over 100 ASMs per gallon during the fourth quarter and the full year 2021, representing Frontier’s commitment to continued fuel efficiency as the airline grows.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock is now -5.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ULCC Stock saw the intraday high of $13.02 and lowest of $12.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.70, which means current price is +9.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 519.12K shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 17189952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on ULCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

How has ULCC stock performed recently?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, ULCC shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.73% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.56, while it was recorded at 12.74 for the last single week of trading, and 16.11 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.00 and a Gross Margin at -31.76. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Return on Total Capital for ULCC is now -15.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 842.58. Additionally, ULCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 675.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] managed to generate an average of -$44,955 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]

There are presently around $442 million, or 16.80% of ULCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 7,061,580, which is approximately -13.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, holding 4,171,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.69 million in ULCC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.46 million in ULCC stock with ownership of nearly 0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ULCC] by around 3,447,133 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,076,997 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 26,141,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,665,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULCC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,392,262 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,986,722 shares during the same period.