why Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $152.81

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 2.93% or 3.52 points to close at $123.60 with a heavy trading volume of 86013151 shares. The company report on February 4, 2022 that The Most Ambitious AMD Energy Efficiency Goal Yet.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– AMD.

After achieving in 2020 the AMD 25×20 Energy Efficiency Goal for mobile processors, the company’s engineers were hungry for a new, bold challenge in processor energy efficiency to benefit customers and our world, which we have now identified. By 2025, AMD aims to deliver a 30x increase in energy efficiency in the rapidly growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) space.[1] The goal focuses on accelerated compute nodes in the data center using AMD CPUs and AMD GPU Accelerators for AI training and HPC applications.

It opened the trading session at $120.34, the shares rose to $124.96 and dropped to $118.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMD points out that the company has recorded 12.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 70.26M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 86013151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $152.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $180 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $160, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 150 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 7.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 58.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.45. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.19, while it was recorded at 119.49 for the last single week of trading, and 110.20 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 34.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $102,132 million, or 71.00% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,927,066, which is approximately 0.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,527,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.57 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.59 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 2.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 834 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 65,697,145 shares. Additionally, 597 investors decreased positions by around 56,753,349 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 703,862,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,312,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 259 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,850,320 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 8,910,024 shares during the same period.