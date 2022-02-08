Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] price surged by 3.72 percent to reach at $2.75. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Rio Tinto notes ERA update on Ranger mine.

Rio Tinto notes Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) today released the preliminary findings from its reforecast of the cost and schedule for the Ranger rehabilitation project in Australia’s Northern Territory, which have been subject to independent review (www.energyres.com.au). This release follows ERA’s announcements on 27 September 2021, 8 October 2021 and 19 November 2021 where ERA forecast cost and schedule overruns for the Ranger rehabilitation project.

Rio Tinto is reviewing the preliminary findings of this reforecast and has advised ERA that it is committed to working with the company to ensure the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area is successfully achieved to a standard that will establish an environment similar to the adjacent Kakadu National Park.

A sum of 6324321 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.97M shares. Rio Tinto Group shares reached a high of $76.99 and dropped to a low of $74.32 until finishing in the latest session at $76.64.

The one-year RIO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.11. The average equity rating for RIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $74.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.34. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.99, while it was recorded at 74.50 for the last single week of trading, and 75.38 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.90.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.39. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $160,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -1.60%.

There are presently around $7,612 million, or 8.90% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,552,659, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $807.75 million in RIO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $556.48 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 92.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 13,673,176 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 11,028,349 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 78,311,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,013,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,130,359 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,463,255 shares during the same period.