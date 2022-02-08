Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. What else is Wall St. saying

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] price plunged by -4.22 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on February 7, 2022 that ChargePoint to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2022.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022, ended January 31, 2022, after market close March 2, 2022. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on March 2, 2022. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

A sum of 8924715 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.66M shares. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $13.64 and dropped to a low of $12.62 until finishing in the latest session at $12.70.

The one-year CHPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.12. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $28.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.30. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -26.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.78 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.69, while it was recorded at 13.25 for the last single week of trading, and 22.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$378,083 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,196 million, or 67.70% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,491,336, which is approximately 52.813% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL, holding 12,394,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.35 million in CHPT stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $125.05 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly -33.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 24,699,201 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 32,279,750 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 33,243,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,222,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,471,800 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,017,706 shares during the same period.