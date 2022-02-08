Wall Street Analyst Resumed GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. What else is Wall St. saying

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] loss -0.81% or -0.08 points to close at $9.84 with a heavy trading volume of 7686412 shares. The company report on February 4, 2022 that GrafTech Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Improved Conditions and Execution Drive Strong Finish to 2021 and Favorable 2022 Outlook.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (GrafTech or the Company) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $9.96, the shares rose to $10.28 and dropped to $9.725, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EAF points out that the company has recorded -7.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, EAF reached to a volume of 7686412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $13.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for EAF stock

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.67 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.45, while it was recorded at 10.65 for the last single week of trading, and 11.59 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]

There are presently around $2,447 million, or 99.50% of EAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 63,828,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,390,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.11 million in EAF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $124.51 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly 15.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF] by around 23,063,996 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 23,143,888 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 200,496,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,704,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAF stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,654,926 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,936,024 shares during the same period.