Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. What else is Wall St. saying

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] gained 7.27% on the last trading session, reaching $37.05 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Uber Partners with Smart & Final to Expand West Coast Grocery Offering.

California stores will offer delivery of alcohol, making them Uber’s first major US grocery partner to do so.

Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced its new partnership with Smart & Final Stores, Inc., the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, to expand their on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to customers across the West Coast.

Uber Technologies Inc. represents 1.94 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.01 billion with the latest information. UBER stock price has been found in the range of $34.36 to $37.355.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.97M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 32789578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $65.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -14.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.36, while it was recorded at 36.95 for the last single week of trading, and 44.57 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.82 and a Gross Margin at +35.38. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.76.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -18.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.58. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$296,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 59.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $51,510 million, or 74.70% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 104,679,711, which is approximately -16.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 96,915,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in UBER stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $3.12 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -34.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 647 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 182,117,529 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 184,222,185 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 1,023,931,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,390,270,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,217,792 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 28,293,906 shares during the same period.