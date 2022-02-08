Wall Street Analyst Initiated Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] price surged by 12.64 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Healthcare Technology Report Names Viveve Regulatory Executive Among Top 25 Women Leaders in Medical Devices.

Viveve SVP Suzon Lommel named to list for second consecutive year for efforts to advance innovative technologies to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women’s intimate health, announced today that Suzon Lommel, the Company’s Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Quality Affairs, has been named by The Healthcare Technology Report as one of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Medical Devices of 2022. Ms. Lommel was also named as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Medical Devices in 2021.

A sum of 5644716 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 120.51K shares. Viveve Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $1.23 and dropped to a low of $1.04 until finishing in the latest session at $1.11.

The one-year VIVE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.46. The average equity rating for VIVE stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIVE shares is $9.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Viveve Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Viveve Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viveve Medical Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

VIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, VIVE shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2420, while it was recorded at 1.0482 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1797 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viveve Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -337.56 and a Gross Margin at -18.23. Viveve Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -399.98.

Return on Total Capital for VIVE is now -109.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -134.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -186.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.93. Additionally, VIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] managed to generate an average of -$521,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Viveve Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

VIVE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viveve Medical Inc. go to 20.00%.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] Insider Position Details

Positions in Viveve Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE] by around 93,376 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 91,094 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 455,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,203 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 82,867 shares during the same period.