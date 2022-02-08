Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] moved up 12.23: Why It’s Important

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] closed the trading session at $99.09 on 02/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $95.52, while the highest price level was $99.53. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Tyson Foods Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Delivers Strong Operating Results Driven by Strong Consumer Demand.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein with leading brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair, today reported the following results:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.69 percent and weekly performance of 9.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, TSN reached to a volume of 10105323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $93.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $83 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $78, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on TSN stock. On November 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TSN shares from 85 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TSN stock trade performance evaluation

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 9.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.44 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.66, while it was recorded at 92.03 for the last single week of trading, and 80.11 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,410 million, or 85.50% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,809,672, which is approximately 0.865% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,005,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in TSN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.25 billion in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 3.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

455 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 14,246,175 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 10,294,019 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 217,953,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,493,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,878,067 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,141,294 shares during the same period.