Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is -9.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] slipped around -4.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $171.42 at the close of the session, down -2.37%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that TI to webcast capital management review.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast the company’s capital management review on Thursday, February 3, at 10 a.m. Central time.

During the webcast, Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will share TI’s strategy to maximize long-term growth of free cash flow per share. They will also review TI’s 2021 performance against its stated capital management metrics and discuss management’s expectations for performance in the years ahead.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock is now -9.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXN Stock saw the intraday high of $172.77 and lowest of $167.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 202.26, which means current price is +2.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 11231235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $200.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $208 to $206. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $198, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on TXN stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 185 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 6.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 57.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.86 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.44, while it was recorded at 179.13 for the last single week of trading, and 188.83 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.29.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $132,321 million, or 85.80% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,750,116, which is approximately 1.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,899,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.5 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.7 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 0.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 991 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 32,195,867 shares. Additionally, 754 investors decreased positions by around 25,829,775 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 713,883,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 771,908,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,569,372 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 2,866,504 shares during the same period.