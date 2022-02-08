Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Revenue clocked in at $16.23 billion, up 5.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] loss -0.59% or -0.05 points to close at $8.46 with a heavy trading volume of 9122742 shares. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Teva Reaches Agreement With Texas to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) and its affiliates, has reached an agreement with the Attorney General (AG) of Texas that settles the state’s and its subdivisions opioid-related claims. Under the terms of the settlement, Teva will pay Texas $150 million over a 15-year time period and will provide the recently launched, lifesaving medicine generic Narcan® (naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray), valued at $75 million (wholesale acquisition cost) over 10 years.

“Expanding access to lifesaving medicines is at the core of Teva’s mission. The Texas Attorney General is taking steps to address the opioid epidemic in the State by negotiating a settlement that includes critical medicines as part of their solution,” said Kåre Schultz, Teva’s President and CEO. “While the settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by Teva or its affiliates, it remains in the best interest of Teva to put these cases behind us and continue to focus on the patients we serve every day.”.

It opened the trading session at $8.47, the shares rose to $8.64 and dropped to $8.295, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TEVA points out that the company has recorded -15.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.05M shares, TEVA reached to a volume of 9122742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $11.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 106.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TEVA stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 8.60 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +46.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.95.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 263.30. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$345,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $4,486 million, or 47.90% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 118,876,651, which is approximately -3.079% of the company’s market cap and around 1.28% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 42,789,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.14 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $345.01 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 29,311,620 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 66,197,626 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 431,689,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,198,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,577,429 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,644,317 shares during the same period.