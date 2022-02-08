Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] is 1.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] surged by $1.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $124.10 during the day while it closed the day at $122.31. The company report on October 26, 2021 that TSMC Recognizes Partners of the Year at 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum.

Ecosystem Partners Receive TSMC 2021 OIP Awards for Collaborative Efforts on Semiconductor Innovation.

TSMC (TSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today recognized the outstanding support and contributions of 11 EDA, IP, and Cloud Alliance partners with the distinction of OIP Partner of the Year at the TSMC 2021 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum. The OIP Partner of the Year awards honor TSMC OIP ecosystem partners’ pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year. Their collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock has also loss -0.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSM stock has inclined by 3.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.46% and gained 1.66% year-on date.

The market cap for TSM stock reached $600.83 billion, with 5.19 billion shares outstanding and 4.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.14M shares, TSM reached a trading volume of 6545076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $160.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $105, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on TSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 4.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 7336.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

TSM stock trade performance evaluation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.96, while it was recorded at 122.07 for the last single week of trading, and 118.18 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.97 and a Gross Margin at +51.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.58.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 25.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.65. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 20.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 754 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 63,893,574 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 49,065,423 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 764,359,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 877,318,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,019,720 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 10,533,492 shares during the same period.