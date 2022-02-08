T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] moved up 0.92: Why It’s Important

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] gained 0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $122.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that T‑Mobile is #1 in Customer Care by J.D. Power … for the NINTH Time in a Row.

What’s the news: T-Mobile is #1 in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 1. This marks the Un-carrier’s NINTH consecutive win and 23rd overall*.

Why it matters: Customer service is notoriously frustrating across industries, but not at T-Mobile where Care is personal with one-stop solutions from your Team of Experts.

T-Mobile US Inc. represents 1.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $152.25 billion with the latest information. TMUS stock price has been found in the range of $120.94 to $122.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 6372705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $166.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $151 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 728.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.83. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.61 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.12, while it was recorded at 116.58 for the last single week of trading, and 128.96 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.48 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 70.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $66,972 million, or 42.00% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 60,924,954, which is approximately -42.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,438,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.25 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.02 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 483 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 44,998,030 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 86,965,832 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 421,797,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 553,761,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,498,923 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 5,419,269 shares during the same period.