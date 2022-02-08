Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] Is Currently 19.99 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] closed the trading session at $0.28 on 02/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.24, while the highest price level was $0.29. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Synthetic Biologics to Present at the B. Riley Securities Oncology Conference on January 28, 2022.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the B. Riley Securities Oncology Conference being held virtually on January 27-28, 2022.

Steven Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Synthetic Biologics, Manel Cascalló, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of VCN, and other key members of Company management are scheduled to present on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time. The live presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2828/44457 and a replay of the presentation will be publicly available under the “News/Events” section of the Synthetic website at https://ir.syntheticbiologics.com/ir-calendar.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.52 percent and weekly performance of 10.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, SYN reached to a volume of 6632861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYN shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

SYN stock trade performance evaluation

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.27. With this latest performance, SYN shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2905, while it was recorded at 0.2498 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4456 for the last 200 days.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.30 and a Current Ratio set at 23.30.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.70% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,014,798, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,876,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in SYN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in SYN stock with ownership of nearly 2.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 801,368 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 108,603 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 6,307,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,217,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 335,397 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 50,418 shares during the same period.