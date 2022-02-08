Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] stock Downgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $50

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] jumped around 0.94 points on Monday, while shares priced at $44.60 at the close of the session, up 2.15%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the “Company”) today announced several Leadership promotions across the Company.

Elizabeth Bryant is promoted from Vice President Southwest Airlines University (SWA U) to Senior Vice President of People, Learning, & Development. This promotion is the first step to bringing together the efforts of the Company’s People Department and Southwest Airlines University. Together, People and SWA U are charged with effective and timely hiring, training, and the long-term development and care of the People of Southwest Airlines, including the critical responsibility for onboarding the thousands of new Employees the airline is actively hiring. Since joining Southwest Airlines in 1997, Bryant has served in various leadership roles, including Manager of Leadership Development, Director of Leadership Development, and Senior Director of Talent Development. Bryant holds an undergraduate degree in Communication Studies from California State University Sacramento, and a Masters in Speech Communication from Indiana University.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock is now 4.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUV Stock saw the intraday high of $45.1099 and lowest of $43.925 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.75, which means current price is +9.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 7444957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $54.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LUV shares from 75 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 41.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.46, while it was recorded at 44.23 for the last single week of trading, and 50.62 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.90 and a Gross Margin at +26.06. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $19,878 million, or 79.70% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 55,956,764, which is approximately -0.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,618,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.76 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -1.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 458 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 36,772,383 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 45,350,864 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 373,176,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,299,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,127,607 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 15,666,916 shares during the same period.