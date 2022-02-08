SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] fell -22.50% so far this year. What now?

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ: SEAC] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.38 during the day while it closed the day at $1.24. The company report on December 29, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BPMP, SEAC, NEOG, and JUPW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

SeaChange International Inc. stock has also loss -0.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEAC stock has inclined by 33.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.89% and lost -22.50% year-on date.

The market cap for SEAC stock reached $58.22 million, with 49.04 million shares outstanding and 39.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.05M shares, SEAC reached a trading volume of 5811880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for SeaChange International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaChange International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SEAC stock. On December 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SEAC shares from 4 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaChange International Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

SEAC stock trade performance evaluation

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, SEAC shares dropped by -13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3268, while it was recorded at 1.1840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1269 for the last 200 days.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.11 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. SeaChange International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.91.

Return on Total Capital for SEAC is now -42.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.95. Additionally, SEAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] managed to generate an average of -$142,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SeaChange International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 18.90% of SEAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,707,523, which is approximately 0.623% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 764,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.9 million in SEAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.71 million in SEAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaChange International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC] by around 519,774 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,179,696 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,456,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,156,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,477 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 674,514 shares during the same period.