Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Stock trading around $81.96 per share: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] closed the trading session at $81.96 on 02/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.72, while the highest price level was $82.88. The company report on February 4, 2022 that ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP REPORTS ON 2021 RESULTS, PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today reported financial results for the 2021 fiscal year and provided business updates.

“2021 marked the beginning of our return to our mission of delivering the very best vacation experiences,” said Jason Liberty, president and chief executive officer of the Royal Caribbean Group. “During 2021, we made significant progress toward our recovery with over 85% of our capacity returning to operations and delivering safe and memorable experiences to approximately 1.3 million guests at record guest satisfaction scores. Our team has worked tirelessly to execute our successful and healthy return, and we are grateful for their extraordinary efforts.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.58 percent and weekly performance of 5.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 6838522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $95.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.30.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.73, while it was recorded at 79.87 for the last single week of trading, and 82.43 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at -80.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$68,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,947 million, or 75.10% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 26,627,552, which is approximately 27.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 25,649,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.74 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 1.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 20,227,106 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 11,251,879 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 153,056,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,535,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,511,195 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 6,221,029 shares during the same period.