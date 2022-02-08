Regions Financial Corporation [RF] moved up 0.91: Why It’s Important

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] jumped around 0.22 points on Monday, while shares priced at $24.47 at the close of the session, up 0.91%. The company report on February 4, 2022 that It’s Official: Regions Is a Great Place to Work.

Regions’ culture and associate experience leads to a prestigious recognition.

Regions Financial Corporation stock is now 12.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RF Stock saw the intraday high of $24.60 and lowest of $24.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.53, which means current price is +14.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 6287403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $26.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 15.86.

How has RF stock performed recently?

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.13 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.94, while it was recorded at 23.94 for the last single week of trading, and 21.80 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 25.10%.

Insider trade positions for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $17,262 million, or 77.10% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,595,221, which is approximately 0.431% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 88,471,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.63 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 4.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 58,912,479 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 44,745,916 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 608,187,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 711,846,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,273,939 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,514,193 shares during the same period.