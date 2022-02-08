Raymond James lifts Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] closed the trading session at $1.51 on 02/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.46, while the highest price level was $1.65. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Yatsen Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and US$100 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 18, 2021.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and the authorization by its board of directors of a US$100 million share repurchase program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.77 percent and weekly performance of -8.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, YSG reached to a volume of 4764856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

YSG stock trade performance evaluation

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.48. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -17.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8950, while it was recorded at 1.5500 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4267 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 22,721,191 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 30,591,421 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 52,702,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,014,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,375,807 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 17,838,505 shares during the same period.