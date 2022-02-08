Radian Group Inc. [RDN] Revenue clocked in at $1.36 billion, up 10.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] jumped around 0.9 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.28 at the close of the session, up 4.02%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Radian Rises on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has scored 85 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

2022 is the third year that Radian has participated in the index, and each year the company’s score has increased.

Radian Group Inc. stock is now 10.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RDN Stock saw the intraday high of $23.50 and lowest of $22.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.31, which means current price is +10.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, RDN reached a trading volume of 8091386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Radian Group Inc. [RDN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on RDN stock. On June 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RDN shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.22.

How has RDN stock performed recently?

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, RDN shares gained by 5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.57, while it was recorded at 22.53 for the last single week of trading, and 22.63 for the last 200 days.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radian Group Inc. [RDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.01. Radian Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.31.

Return on Total Capital for RDN is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.18. Additionally, RDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] managed to generate an average of $246,016 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to 22.64%.

Insider trade positions for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

There are presently around $3,839 million, or 98.93% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,131,494, which is approximately -3.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,688,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.48 million in RDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $348.69 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -0.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radian Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 6,441,804 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 14,067,789 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 151,038,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,548,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,415,136 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,867,095 shares during the same period.