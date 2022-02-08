Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] is -10.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Origin Agritech Limited [NASDAQ: SEED] traded at a high on 02/07/22, posting a 34.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.39. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Origin Agritech Issues 2022 Guidance of 300% Revenue Growth.

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the “Company” or “Origin”), an agriculture technology company, announced today that it expects revenues to grow in excess of 300%, to over 150 million RMB, and expects to turn a profit for fiscal 2022. The expected revenue growth is driven by both growth in its existing hybrid seed business and the addition of a new revenue stream of selling nutritionally enhanced crops to feedstock companies.

Due to increased pre-orders, Origin is already sold out of its hybrid seeds for this year’s planting season. The company is increasing its production capabilities for the next planting season as it expects this trend in demand to continue as climate change continues to pose increasingly significant challenges to farmers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9532072 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Origin Agritech Limited stands at 14.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.96%.

The market cap for SEED stock reached $34.25 million, with 5.57 million shares outstanding and 3.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 64.95K shares, SEED reached a trading volume of 9532072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Origin Agritech Limited [SEED]?

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Origin Agritech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2009, representing the official price target for Origin Agritech Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Agritech Limited is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.70.

How has SEED stock performed recently?

Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.31. With this latest performance, SEED shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Origin Agritech Limited [SEED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 4.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Origin Agritech Limited [SEED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.91 and a Gross Margin at +6.69. Origin Agritech Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -162.36.

Return on Total Capital for SEED is now -106.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -399.38. Additionally, SEED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 221.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] managed to generate an average of -$233,991 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Origin Agritech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Origin Agritech Limited [SEED]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.50% of SEED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 121,775, which is approximately 16.714% of the company’s market cap and around 38.70% of the total institutional ownership; MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, holding 59,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in SEED stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.25 million in SEED stock with ownership of nearly -39.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Origin Agritech Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Origin Agritech Limited [NASDAQ:SEED] by around 83,205 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 79,175 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 141,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEED stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,694 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 44,853 shares during the same period.