Oppenheimer slashes price target on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] – find out why.

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] surged by $4.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $308.80 during the day while it closed the day at $305.94. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Microsoft and Striim Announce Strategic Collaboration for Database Modernization in the Azure Cloud.

Striim delivers fast, zero downtime migration from cross-cloud and legacy databases to Azure databases including Azure Database for PostgreSQL and Azure Cosmos DB, with ongoing data synchronization to help minimize business disruption.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Striim announced an expansion of their strategic relationship with a new assessment and migration managed service providing fast, automated migration of enterprise databases from on-premises or a cloud to Microsoft Azure databases. This collaboration accelerates the data modernization journey to Azure, helping enterprises modernize their business applications and deploy new cloud-native applications, while maintaining business continuity. This service offering is the latest addition to Striim’s relationship with Microsoft, which currently provides continuous, real-time data movement and in-stream transformations to Azure data and analytics services.

Microsoft Corporation stock has also loss -0.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MSFT stock has declined by -9.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.69% and lost -9.03% year-on date.

The market cap for MSFT stock reached $2258.43 billion, with 7.50 billion shares outstanding and 7.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.81M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 34789184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $370.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $364 to $372. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $376 to $386, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MSFT shares from 360 to 355.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 9.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 52.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

MSFT stock trade performance evaluation

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 321.22, while it was recorded at 308.08 for the last single week of trading, and 294.82 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.59 and a Gross Margin at +68.93. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 32.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.95. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $338,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 17.40%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,605,414 million, or 72.20% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 613,781,686, which is approximately 0.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 507,117,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.15 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $90.08 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,858 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 132,449,239 shares. Additionally, 2,012 investors decreased positions by around 104,150,559 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 5,010,880,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,247,480,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 253 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,083,094 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,631,857 shares during the same period.