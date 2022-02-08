Newmont Corporation [NEM] is 2.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] gained 4.00% or 2.44 points to close at $63.37 with a heavy trading volume of 9123680 shares. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Newmont Proud to Be Named to FORTUNE’s 2022 List of World’s Most Admired Companies.

Highest Ranked Gold Company; Follows being named to JUST 100 of America’s Most JUST Companies.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT), the world’s leading gold company has been recognized as one of FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies. The in-depth annual global survey of more than 3,800 executives, directors and securities analysts identifies companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries.

It opened the trading session at $61.45, the shares rose to $63.505 and dropped to $60.925, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEM points out that the company has recorded 7.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, NEM reached to a volume of 9123680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC dropped their target price from $81 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for NEM stock

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.44, while it was recorded at 61.91 for the last single week of trading, and 60.72 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.96 and a Gross Margin at +31.08. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.35.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.60. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of $95,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Newmont Corporation [NEM]

There are presently around $37,859 million, or 80.70% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92,169,488, which is approximately 0.447% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,670,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 billion in NEM stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.42 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 6.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 523 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 31,209,451 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 34,637,906 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 555,510,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,357,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,022,881 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 4,234,793 shares during the same period.