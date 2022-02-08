Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Revenue clocked in at $29.70 billion, down -33.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] plunged by -$8.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $412.35 during the day while it closed the day at $402.10. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q4’21 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Nidhi Gupta, Fidelity Management & Research Co. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to nidhi.gupta@fmr.com.

Netflix Inc. stock has also loss -5.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NFLX stock has declined by -37.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.67% and lost -33.25% year-on date.

The market cap for NFLX stock reached $176.53 billion, with 443.46 million shares outstanding and 437.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 8207840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $519.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $595 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $737 to $415, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NFLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 26.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.73.

NFLX stock trade performance evaluation

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -27.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.58 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 544.39, while it was recorded at 420.90 for the last single week of trading, and 557.62 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 16.86%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $147,643 million, or 83.40% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,520,926, which is approximately 0.445% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 29,151,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.96 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.09 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -0.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,079 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 18,812,793 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 11,785,303 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 329,357,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,955,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,407,248 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 2,032,318 shares during the same period.